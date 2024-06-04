Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 168,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 386.5 days.
Akzo Nobel Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AKZOF opened at $69.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.23 and a 200-day moving average of $74.42. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $63.60 and a 52 week high of $85.36.
About Akzo Nobel
