Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 168,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 386.5 days.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AKZOF opened at $69.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.23 and a 200-day moving average of $74.42. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $63.60 and a 52 week high of $85.36.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

