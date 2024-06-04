Aion Hits Market Cap of $2.26 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $453.49 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00084794 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00028193 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00011893 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 497.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000078 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $45,392.12 or 0.65758643 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

