Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan Sells 50,000 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $4,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,367 shares in the company, valued at $78,169,339.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ramesh Srinivasan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $4,692,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $4,825,000.00.

Agilysys Trading Down 1.7 %

AGYS stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.44. The stock had a trading volume of 256,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,620. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGYS. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 197.6% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 49,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter worth about $3,532,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 5.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 403,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter worth about $6,054,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading

