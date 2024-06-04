Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Acquired by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned approximately 0.06% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,474,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,537,000 after buying an additional 41,120 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 393,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,558,000 after buying an additional 86,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMG. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $218.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMG traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.74. 8,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,738. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.23. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $169.65. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.53 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.22%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.