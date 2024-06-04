Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Buys 5,383 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 0.4% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 485,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,175. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $62.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

