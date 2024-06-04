Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Reduced by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,283,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 278,774 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 5.7% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.14% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $336,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,400 shares of company stock worth $30,077,126. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.55. 59,086,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,718,773. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.08. The firm has a market cap of $264.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

