Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $289.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Acuity Brands

In other news, Director Maya Leibman acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $248.91 per share, with a total value of $49,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,782. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Maya Leibman bought 200 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $248.91 per share, with a total value of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,782. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $573,233,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,149,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,444,000 after buying an additional 45,666 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 41.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,907,000 after buying an additional 247,774 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 820,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,667,000 after buying an additional 89,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 709,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,585,000 after acquiring an additional 187,128 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

AYI stock opened at $252.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.34 and a 200-day moving average of $236.15. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $153.62 and a 12-month high of $272.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.23. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.02%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

