ACK Asset Management LLC Acquires 83,639 Shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

ACK Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,304,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,639 shares during the quarter. ATS makes up about 6.9% of ACK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ACK Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of ATS worth $56,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ATS by 20.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,371,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,980,000 after purchasing an additional 919,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ATS by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,852,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,582,000 after purchasing an additional 229,765 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in ATS by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,326,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,190,000 after acquiring an additional 385,292 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in ATS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,165,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ATS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ATS in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised ATS to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ATS from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ATS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

ATS traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,460. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ATS Co. has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $587.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.08 million. ATS had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ATS Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

