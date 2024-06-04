Accuvest Global Advisors Sells 508 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Accuvest Global Advisors trimmed its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total value of $7,258,718.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total value of $7,258,718.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,300 shares of company stock worth $19,037,832 over the last ninety days. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.93. 1,850,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.49. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $151.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.