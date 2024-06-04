Accuvest Global Advisors Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.9% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 459.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.31. 4,467,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,574,222. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.17. The company has a market cap of $283.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

