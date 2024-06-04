Accuvest Global Advisors Raises Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,124 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management accounts for 3.3% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on APO. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:APO traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $116.62. 2,801,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.66 and a 52 week high of $119.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

