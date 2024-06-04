Accuvest Global Advisors Makes New Investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,893 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,689 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of RIVN traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.40. 35,537,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,838,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

