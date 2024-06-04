Accuvest Global Advisors Invests $447,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,519,753,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 566.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,319,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216,602 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $295,515,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of XOM traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.45. 17,601,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,382,648. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $451.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

