Accuvest Global Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Accuvest Global Advisors reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 2.4% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after buying an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after buying an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,362,000 after buying an additional 645,473 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total transaction of $18,255,774.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,401,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,896,942,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total transaction of $18,255,774.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,401,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,896,942,664.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,627 shares of company stock worth $101,214,896. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of LLY traded up $11.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $831.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,536,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,436. The stock has a market cap of $790.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $770.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $702.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $432.34 and a fifty-two week high of $838.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
