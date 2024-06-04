Accuvest Global Advisors Acquires Shares of 11,673 BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF)

Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EGF traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.30. 3,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,742. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.