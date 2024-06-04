Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Update

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the April 30th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Abeona Therapeutics

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, SVP Brendan M. O’malley acquired 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $27,864.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,446.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leila Alland bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $51,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,857 shares in the company, valued at $390,256.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan M. O’malley bought 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $27,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,718 shares in the company, valued at $611,446.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 42,758 shares of company stock valued at $154,047. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,249,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 1,488,834 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 68.5% during the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,361,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 553,377 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 77.7% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 496,278 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 125.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 185,638 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABEO. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

ABEO traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $4.52. 782,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,034. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.53. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $9.01.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Articles

