AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.5% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,229,888,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 29,922.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,032,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,186,000 after buying an additional 6,012,281 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $499,955,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,415 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,747,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,961,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.31. 4,467,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,574,222. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The firm has a market cap of $283.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

