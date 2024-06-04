Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,026 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.87. 4,871,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,635,069. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

In related news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

