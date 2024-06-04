5,385 Shares in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Purchased by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,497,000. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,429,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,225,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,465,000 after acquiring an additional 456,062 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,402,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,036,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,956,000 after purchasing an additional 236,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 121,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,325,097. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 25,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,207.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,600,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,690,781.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 121,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,325,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 252,734 shares of company stock worth $9,997,764. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biohaven Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BHVN traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,678. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $62.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.70). On average, analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

