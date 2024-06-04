4,670 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Acquired by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.17. 4,232,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,482. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average is $47.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

