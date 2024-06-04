3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Raised by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 407.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,763 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in 3M were worth $22,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,737,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Down 0.7 %

MMM stock opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.00. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $106.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MMM

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.