32,529 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Purchased by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 32,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,892,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Humana by 27.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Humana by 13.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Humana by 6.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Humana by 5.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Humana by 7.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Argus cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.63.

Humana Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HUM opened at $364.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $530.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

