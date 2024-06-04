2,650 Shares in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 889.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

THOR Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:THO opened at $98.92 on Tuesday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.13 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.37 and its 200-day moving average is $109.55.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

