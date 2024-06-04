25,000 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Bought by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000. Marvell Technology makes up 1.1% of New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Marvell Technology by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 532.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $342,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,209,131.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,999. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $342,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,209,131.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.48. 8,985,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,319,537. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $85.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.83, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

