2,500 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Bought by Cunning Capital Partners LP

Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $251,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 102,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 63,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.73. 4,631,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,814,771. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2992 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

