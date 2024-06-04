2,050 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $122.81 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $131.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.89 and its 200 day moving average is $114.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

