1,963,606 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Bought by KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd

KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,963,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,529,000. United States Steel makes up 15.2% of KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd owned about 0.88% of United States Steel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of X. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

X has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

Shares of NYSE:X traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,285. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.13. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

