1607 Capital Partners LLC Purchases 39,142 Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,142 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 0.20% of SRH Total Return Fund worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 618,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 111.1% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 175,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 92,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,062,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,732,000 after buying an additional 259,138 shares during the last quarter. 15.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SRH Total Return Fund

In other SRH Total Return Fund news, Director Thomas Jack Moore purchased 1,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20,491.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,221,050.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,655,195.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE STEW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.53. 698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,944. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

About SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

