1607 Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 336,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,294 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The China Fund by 466.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in The China Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The China Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,374,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,666,000 after acquiring an additional 71,428 shares in the last quarter.

Get The China Fund alerts:

The China Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CHN stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $10.90. 408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,647. The China Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.

About The China Fund

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.