1607 Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the third quarter valued at $186,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BGR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.93. 28,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,978. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

