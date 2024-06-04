1607 Capital Partners LLC Acquires 9,000 Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 106.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 21,460 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 274,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,238. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1003 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

