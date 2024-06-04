151,056 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Kodai Capital Management LP

Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 151,056 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,534,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 20,641.9% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Tesla by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $73,470,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $2,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,597 shares of company stock worth $35,733,686. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $174.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,722,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,526,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

