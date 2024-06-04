1,171,259 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Purchased by Kodai Capital Management LP

Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,171,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,945,000. Xylem accounts for approximately 2.7% of Kodai Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $198,207,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,207,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 35.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,182,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,102 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 66.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,159,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,598,000 after purchasing an additional 864,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,468. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $146.08.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

