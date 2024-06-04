10,972 Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

