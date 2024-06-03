Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ZS. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $223.85.

Zscaler Price Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $169.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.17 and its 200 day moving average is $204.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.25 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a one year low of $128.12 and a one year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

