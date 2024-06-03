Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZION. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

