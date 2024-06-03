Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Barclays

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.75.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $115.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.04. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $147.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

