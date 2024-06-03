Wirtual Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $100.23 Million (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, Wirtual has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wirtual has a market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $295.45 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wirtual%5Fcommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/ubxHPr65Jm)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/wirtualapp/)

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

