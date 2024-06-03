William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, RTT News reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ICLR. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $342.56.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ICLR

ICON Public Stock Performance

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $324.82 on Friday. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $204.38 and a 12 month high of $344.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.49.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that ICON Public will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ICON Public

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in ICON Public by 108.4% in the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 89,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 46,739 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 16.1% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in ICON Public by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in ICON Public in the fourth quarter worth about $1,620,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.