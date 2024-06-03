Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.13

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.13 and last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 23912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitestone REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $649.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $37.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0413 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

