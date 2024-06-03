Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim Buys 10,000 Shares

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,500.00.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,800.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.69 per share, with a total value of C$106,900.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,900.00.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

TSE WCP traded down C$0.55 on Monday, hitting C$10.12. 3,549,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,888. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.77. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.15 and a 52-week high of C$11.91.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.14). Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of C$933.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$787.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.0901468 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently 64.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WCP. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.56.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

