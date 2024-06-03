Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the April 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 46,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,675. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 22,942 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.