Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the April 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EHI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 46,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,675. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
