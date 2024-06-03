West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Holdings Reduced by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $36,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,250,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,591,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $597,061,000 after buying an additional 578,796 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $215,011,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,227,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 659,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,244,000 after buying an additional 183,153 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WST traded down $5.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $325.67. The stock had a trading volume of 201,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.01. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $310.42 and a 12-month high of $415.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $367.02 and its 200-day moving average is $363.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WST

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total value of $292,438.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.