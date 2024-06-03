Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s current price.

WEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 828,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,807. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $22.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $534.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.84 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. Wendy’s’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,927. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 378.0% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 203.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 483.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

