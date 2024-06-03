Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,400 Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMO. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 5,103,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,002,000 after buying an additional 241,379 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 10.7% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,473,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after buying an additional 142,880 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,066,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after buying an additional 101,893 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 737,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 486,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 508,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 60,219 shares in the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.74. 224,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,228. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

