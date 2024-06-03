Wells Fargo & Company Increases Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $269.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $232.00 to $269.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ESS. Barclays raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $239.50 to $243.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $257.33.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESS

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE ESS opened at $259.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $203.85 and a 12 month high of $269.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.00 and a 200-day moving average of $239.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 112.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.