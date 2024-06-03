Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $112.63 and last traded at $113.50. 169,026 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 789,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.34.

WFRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.11.

Weatherford International Trading Down 6.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.42 and a 200-day moving average of $105.58.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 52.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Weatherford International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Weatherford International news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total value of $1,234,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,049.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Weatherford International during the third quarter valued at $114,430,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth about $89,762,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Weatherford International by 19.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,722,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,240,000 after purchasing an additional 439,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1,261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 381,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,425,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 656,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,309,000 after purchasing an additional 330,133 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

