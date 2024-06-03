WAX (WAXP) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. WAX has a total market capitalization of $223.01 million and $3.31 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.0646 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,188,364,218 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,967,069 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,188,364,218.411801 with 3,449,967,069.1515894 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06463675 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $2,595,031.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

