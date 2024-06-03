Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 226,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 315,476 shares.The stock last traded at $1.36 and had previously closed at $1.38.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Waterdrop from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.82 million, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.87 million during the quarter. Waterdrop had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 6.40%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

