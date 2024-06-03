Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 954,600 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the April 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 804,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.94.

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE WCN traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,255. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $173.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.64.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.5% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 363,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,480,000 after buying an additional 22,026 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

